Madison County High School’s SkillsUSA construction and health care students competed at region competitions Jan. 27 at North Georgia Technical College.
Jacob Torres earned first in cabinetry. Other Madison County placers included Michael Bales, second, carpentry; David Sanchez, second, electrical; Bryan Carrillo, second, plumbing; Riley Fulcher, third, T-shirt design.
Luke Howell, Rufino Ramirez, Whit Barrett and Dawson Kinder were in the top 10 for building teamwork’s state qualifications and advanced to state. These students will travel to Atlanta Feb. 24 to compete in SkillsUSA State Competitions.
