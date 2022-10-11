Madison County High School will hold a Veterans Day ceremony at 10 a.m., Friday, Nov. 11 in the school gym.
The ceremony is to remember and pay respect to all who served. A reception will follow the ceremony.
Updated: October 11, 2022 @ 5:48 pm
Veterans planning to attend are asked to RSVP to Col. Robert Stuart at rstuart@madison.k12.ga.us or call 706-410-4868.
