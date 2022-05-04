The Madison County High School Red Raider Theatre will present “Catch Me If You Can” May 5-7 at 7 p.m., and May 8 at 3 p.m.
“The cast has worked so hard to learn lots of music, lines, and dance numbers since March,” said MCHS theater director Brian Jones. “I’m so proud of their hard work and dedication to make this show a success.”
Tickets are $12 and can be purchased online at rrt.booktix.com or at the door (cash only).
“Based on the hit film and the incredible true story, Catch Me If You Can is the high-flying musical comedy about chasing your dreams and not getting caught. Seeking fame and fortune, precocious teenager, Frank Abagnale, Jr., runs away from home to begin an unforgettable adventure,” a plot summary reads. “With nothing more than his boyish charm, a big imagination and millions of dollars in forged checks, Frank successfully poses as a pilot, a doctor and a lawyer – living the high life and winning the girl of his dreams. When Frank's lies catch the attention of FBI agent, Carl Hanratty, though, Carl pursues Frank across the country to make him pay for his crimes. Catch Me If You Can is a big and bright spectacle with high-energy dance numbers and a riveting story.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.