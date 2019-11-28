The Madison County High School Drama Club will present “Elf the Musical, Jr.” Dec. 6-7 in the high school theater.
“Well over half of the cast are making their stage debut with this show,” said theater director Brian Jones. “All of the lead roles are being played by sophomores (Ben Doster, Matti Moon, Jake Venable, Drew Hallman and Ava Crafts). Senior Lucus Childers, who is also a football player, is making his stage debut in the role of Santa Claus. We have an inexperienced, but talented group working on this show.”
Jones said the audience can expect a fun, high-energy show.
“The show tells a very familiar story, as I’m sure that most people have seen the movie—some probably multiple times like myself,” he said. “The stage version is a little different though as it adds many new musical numbers and expands the roles of some of the characters from the movie. The audience will definitely leave humming along with the catchy songs.”
A PLOT OVERVIEW
A title known the world over, Elf The Musical is a must-produce holiday musical based on the cherished 2003 New Line Cinema hit. Buddy, a young orphan, mistakenly crawls into Santa's bag of gifts and is transported to the North Pole. The would-be elf is raised, unaware that he is actually a human until his enormous size and poor toy-making abilities cause him to face the truth. With Santa's permission, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father and discover his true identity. Faced with the harsh realities that his father is on the naughty list and his half-brother doesn't even believe in Santa, Buddy is determined to win over his new family and help New York remember the true meaning of Christmas.
TICKET DETAILS
The performances are Dec. 6 at 7 p.m. and Dec. 7 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tickets are $10, and they can be purchased in advance or at the door. Advance tickets will be sold Dec. 2-5 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the MCHS Theater. MCHS students can buy advance tickets from Mr. Jones in between classes during the school day. Only cash be accepted. Anyone with questions can email me at bjones@madison.k12.ga.us. The show is approximately one hour and 30 minutes.
THE CAST
The cast is as follows:
•Buddy – Ben Doster
•Jovie – Matti Moon
•Walter Hobbs – Jake Venable
•Emily Hobbs – Ava Crafts
•Michael Hobbs – Drew Hallman
•Santa Claus – Lucus Childers
•Charlie – Wyatt Herndon
•Shawanda – Shelby Thomas
•Sam – Ethan Brantley
•Deb – Zoe Patton
•Manager – Colton Pace
•Fake Santa – Dayton Gresham
•Sarah – Jesse Baughcum
•Mr. Greenway – Parker Varnadoe
•Chadwick – Matthew Griffin
•Matthews – Sebastian Fennel
•Charlotte Dennon – Madissen Reynolds
•Darlene Lambert – Amelia Priest
•Emma Van Brocklin – Anna Moon
•Ensemble – Abbi Adams, Kailey Avera, Burke Booth, McKinley Brown, Emma Carter, Rachel Colquitt, Camille Garrett, Olly Green, Billy Hallberg, Jaiden Heard, Bethany Lance, Steven Limon, Alysse Lucas, Peyton Miller, Camille Parham, Emma Rozier, Breeze Scoggins, Jaycelen Sexton, Abigail Skelton, Allen Stephens, Evan Thomas, Kailee Thornton, Aiden Williamson and Micah Witcher
BREAKFAST WITH BUDDY THE ELF PLANNED
The Madison County High School Drama Club will host “Breakfast with Buddy” Saturday, Dec. 7, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. in the high school culinary arts dining room. The cost is $7 for kids and $5 for adults. Then event includes breakfast, crafts, face painting and a chance to meet characters from the club’s show.
