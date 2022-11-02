Seventh grade students at Madison County Middle School took part in a county-wide Farm Tour field trip Oct. 26.
Students visited three working farms within the county: Moon Farms, Brush Creek Farm and Bar Shoe H Ranch.
“This trip allows students to experience the day-to-day operations that take place on a farm and how farming impacts Madison County in such a substantial way,” said seventh-grade teacher John Spinks. “This trip is a wonderful opportunity for students to learn the great impact agriculture has within our county!"
The trip was free for the students, and each farm had multiple stations that students rotated through.
Brush Creek Farms had a rainwater runoff and soil conservation demonstration; a hayride; a cattle, genetics, breeding lab demonstration; and a wildlife lesson with a focus on deer hunting and scoring.
Bar Shoe H had a horseshoe demo, a riding demonstration and horse information session and “floating teeth,” a horse dental exam demonstration.
Moon Farms had an equipment-irrigation demonstration, a "Georgia Grown" gameshow, a poultry-chicken house lesson, and a drones demonstration of how technology is used in agriculture.
“This trip would not have been possible without the help of many, many groups of people,” said Spinks. “First, Farm Bureau, who sponsored the trip, coordinated our itinerary, and covered the cost of buses. Our school administration, who was very supportive of this opportunity. Our transportation department, who helped coordinate all of our transportation logistics. Our cafeteria staff, who pulled together and coordinated sack lunches. Our school nurse, who made sure we had all necessary medication for students. Finally, the whole seventh grade team of teachers were so helpful in making this happen. They went above and beyond to ensure the kids truly enjoyed and appreciated this experience.”
