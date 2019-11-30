Jackson Electric Membership Corporation (EMC) awarded Madison County Middle School teacher Melody Christian $2,000 in Bright Ideas grant funds for her drone technology project.
“This grant will provide experiential learning for my seventh and eighth grade students through visual programming and coding in designing flight maneuvers for drones,” said Christian, who previously won a Bright Ideas grant in 2016.
In 2019, Jackson EMC awarded $61,720 in Bright Ideas grants to 40 teachers in 25 schools across its service area. The Bright Ideas grant program awards up to $2,000 to middle school teachers in Jackson EMC’s service area for innovative classroom projects that would go unfunded otherwise.
An independent panel of judges evaluates the applications based on measurable goals and objectives, innovation, student involvement and implementation plans. For more information on the Jackson EMC Bright Ideas grant program, visit jacksonemc.com/brightideas. To view a video of some 2019 Bright Ideas winners, visit: https://vimeo.com/373126403
