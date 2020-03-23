The Grandparent Essay Contest sponsored by Madison County Retired Educator’s Association (MCREA) recently announced the 2020 winners from Madison County.
All five elementary schools in Madison County participated in the writing contest. Fifth grade students were asked to write an essay using the theme of “grandchildren learning from grandparents (or grandparent like person in their life) and/or grandparents learning from grandchildren.” The things that were taught by grandparents include cooking, sewing, how to whistle, fishing, making items, tying shoes, riding bikes, and others.
“Grandchildren are usually teaching their grandparents technology,” said officials with the MCREA. “We are extremely proud of our students in Madison County. We express sincere thanks to the fifth grade teachers and principals of the schools that participated.”
MCREA members who helped with judging and with certificates included Ramona Booth, Eloise Hancock, Vera Bishop, Betty Pallas, Barbara Ali, Jean Ginn, Molly Parham, Loretta Phillips, Allyson Terrell and Brenda Abdel-Hafez (coordinator of event). MCREA members visited the schools in March to present certificates to winners. They also left treats for the fifth graders to enjoy. Winners are first to fifth places and there were also honorable mentions.
