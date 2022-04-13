The Madison County Retired Educator’s Association (MCREA) has announced winners of its 2022 Grandparents Essay Contest.
Fifth grade students from Danielsville Elementary were asked to write an essay using the theme of “grandchildren learning from grandparents (or grandparent like person in their life) and/or grandparents learning from grandchildren.”
The things that were taught by grandparents include cooking, fishing, riding bikes, using large outside equipment and others. Grandchildren are usually teaching their grandparents technology.
“We are extremely proud of our students in Madison County,” organizers said. “We express sincere thanks to the fifth grade teachers and principals for helping with this project. A special thanks is extended to Jean Ginn, Kathy Ferguson, Nedra Legg, Eloise Hancock, Linda Kay Holloman, Betty Pallas, Barbara Ali, Brenda Abdel-Hafez, Terry Tyner, MCREA members, for judging and presenting certificates. They left treats from MCREA for the fifth graders to enjoy.”
