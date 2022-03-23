Madison County Retired Educators held its monthly meeting Tuesday, March 8 at Ila Restaurant.
Karen Harrison gave a devotional about laughter.
“We have been given the ability to laugh for a reason,” said said. “Laughter is vitally important in the battle against stress, anxiety, fear and worry…I have read that laughter is like internal jogging…My prayer for each of you is that no matter what you are going through, you will remember the joy of the Lord is your strength.”
MCREA also honored its “outstanding educators” in the county. Outstanding educator awards went to Michelle Brantley, Madison County High School, Diana Oxford Madison County Middle School; and Heather Hanley, Ila Elementary.
Comments from Michelle Brantley’s peers: “Michelle is quintessential model for what the education profession is intended to represent. She pushes her students to excel beyond their own expectations because they know how much she cares. She helps to lead a department that works to ensure that no child is left behind in Math. She always has a positive attitude and kids thrive under her tutelage.”
Comments from Diana Oxford’s peers: “Diana teaches math at MCMS and does an exceptional job. She has faced many challenges including the tragic loss of her spouse and most recently a battle with leukemia. She was out for several weeks/months last year but still came back and did a phenomenal job with her students getting great academic gains from them. She is passionate about what she does and puts all she has into her students and her teaching.”
Comments from Heather Hanley’s peers: “Heather has been in the classroom but now is the media specialist. She is nothing short of one of the best teachers that I’ve ever experienced because she is whole-heartedly involved in student learning and success as well as being so passionate about the school’s well-being. Heather takes on project after project with grace and an enthusiastic attitude. She strives to make herself an integral part of students’ education and daily lives by being their guide to the world of books, imagination, art, sound, technology, writing, creativity, nonsense and fun.”
MCREA’s next meeting will be Tuesday, April 12 at the Ila Restaurant.
