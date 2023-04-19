The Grandparent Essay Contest sponsored by Madison County Retired Educator’s Association (MCREA) has announced the 2023 winners from Madison County.

Fifth grade students from all five elementary schools were asked to write an essay using the theme of “grandchildren learning from grandparents (or grandparent like person in their life) and/or grandparents learning from grandchildren.”

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.