The Grandparent Essay Contest sponsored by Madison County Retired Educator’s Association (MCREA) has announced the 2023 winners from Madison County.
Fifth grade students from all five elementary schools were asked to write an essay using the theme of “grandchildren learning from grandparents (or grandparent like person in their life) and/or grandparents learning from grandchildren.”
The things that were taught by grandparents include cooking, fishing, riding bikes, building a campfire (that was new this year). Grandchildren are usually teaching their grandparents technology.
“We are extremely proud of our students in Madison County,” said organizers. “We express sincere thanks to the fifth grade teachers and principals for helping with this project. A special thanks is extended to David Yeary, Kathy Ferguson, Pam Yeary, Betty Pallas, Barbara Ali, Brenda Abdel-Hafez, Molly Parham and Debbie Morris, MCREA members, for judging and presenting certificates. They left treats from MCREA for the fifth graders to enjoy. Winners are first to fifth places and we also have honorable mentions. There are several in the schools that tied because we do not break ties.”
