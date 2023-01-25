Peyton Miller of Danielsville, was named to the Dean's List in the College of Arts & Sciences at Georgia College & State University for the fall 2022 semester.
Latest Madison News
- Madison Co. Recreation Dept. releases 2022 report
- Miller named to Dean’s List at Georgia College
- Madison Co. to hold kindergarten, Pre-K registration
- Madison Co. commissioners to meet Jan. 30
- Red Raider wrestlers get win on ‘Senior Night’
- Teen crashes on Hwy. 72 during chase
- Region champs! MCMS 8th grade girls capture title
- Funds being raised to preserve Threlkeld Grocery
Most Popular
Articles
- Jones resigns as MCHS drama teacher
- Athens man charged after throwing object, threatening officer
- Teen crashes on Hwy. 72 during chase
- SNELLING: Georgia and its counties
- The art of distilling: Soldier of the Sea Distillery opens in Comer
- LETTER: Why not just leave Stone Mountain to nature?
- Funds being raised to preserve Threlkeld Grocery
- Little red Chevette — the year 2048
- ‘The March is Not Over’: Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. celebration held at Springfield Baptist Church
- Region champs! MCMS 8th grade girls capture title
Images
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.