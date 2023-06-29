Macy Mullis, a Madison County High School Class of 2021 graduate, was recently named to the president’s list at Florida Gulf Coast University for the spring 2023 semester. Mullis, a swimmer on the FGCU swim team, is majoring in biology.
To make the president’s list, students must complete at least 12 hours of regularly graded classes during the semester and have a 4.0 GPA.
