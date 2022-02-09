Madison County High School 2021 graduate Macy Mullis of Colbert was named to the President’s List for the fall semester at Florida Gulf Coast University.
The President’s List celebrates students who have finished at least 12 hours of regularly graded classes during the fall 2021 semester and have a 4.0 grade point average (GPA).
Mullis is majoring in biology.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.