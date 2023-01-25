Melissa Occhipinti of Colbert was named to the President’s List for the fall 2022 semester at Southern New Hampshire University. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.7 qualify for the President’s List.
Occhipinti named to President’s List at Southern New Hampshire
