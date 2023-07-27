Open house for the Madison County Charter School System is scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 2.
Elementary schools will hold their open houses from 2 to 5 p.m. The middle school open house is set for 3 to 6 p.m. and the high school’s is from 4 to 7 p.m.
Ninth grade orientation is also scheduled for Aug. 2 from 1 to 4 p.m. The deadline to register is July 31. Students should be dropped off for orientation at the high school cafeteria between 1 and 1:30 p.m. Parents should return at 4 p.m. for open house. During orientation, students will learn about dress code, expectations and more. Students will also have the opportunity to meet administrators, counselors, teachers and MC Voice students. For more information, contact vdean@madison.k12.ga.us.
There will also be an orientation and open house for Pre-K students and parents on Aug. 2 at the Madison County Early Learning Center. The orientation and open house will be an opportunity to tour facilities, meet the teacher and visit the classroom.
The Pre-K orientation and open house have the following schedule:
• 9 a.m.: Students with last name beginning A-G; parent meeting at 9:15 a.m.
• 11 a.m.: Students with last name beginning H-O; parent meeting at 11:15 a.m.
• 1:30 p.m.: Students with last name beginning P-Z; parent meeting at 1:40 p.m.
For more information, contact the office at 706-795-5611.
OTHER
EVENTS
Other events related to the new school year include:
• community time of prayer outside each school on July 29 at 8 a.m.
• convocation at the high school gym for all county staff on July 31 at 8 a.m.
• a tentative change in the school calendar to move graduation to Friday, May 24, 2024.
