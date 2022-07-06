A Madison County career and technical student won one of the nation's highest awards at the 2022 SkillsUSA Championships, held in Atlanta, June 22-23.
Colton Phillips, from Danielsville and a student at Lanier Technical College (Gainesville), was awarded the college bronze medal in Marine Service Technology.
More than 5,200 students competed at the national showcase of career and technical education. The SkillsUSA Championships is the largest skill competition in the world and covers 1.79 million square feet, equivalent to 31 football fields or 41 acres.
Students were invited to the event to demonstrate their technical skills, workplace skills and personal skills in 108 hands-on competitions including robotics, automotive technology, drafting, criminal justice, aviation maintenance and public speaking. Industry leaders from 650 businesses, corporations, trade associations and unions planned and evaluated the contestants against their standards for entry-level workers.
