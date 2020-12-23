Piedmont College recently recognized local students for their academic achievement during the fall 2020 semester.
DEAN’S SCHOLARS
Dean's Scholars, who finished the fall 2020 semester with a perfect 4.0 GPA, include:
Joe Dudley of Colbert
Laurie Nalley of Danielsville
Amber Drake of Colbert
Kortnie Phillips of Royston
Amelia Lacey of Nicholson
Naomi Cowart of Ila
Hannah Bordon of Colbert
Benjamin Andrews of Hull
Toi Watson of Comer
Csherri Ritter of Colbert
Abigail Seagraves of Commerce
DEAN’S LIST
Dean's List students, who finished the fall 2020 semester with a 3.50 to 3.99 GPA, include:
Rebecca Klimek of Nicholson
Olivia Rice of Royston
Taylor Coile of Comer
