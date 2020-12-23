Piedmont College recently recognized local students for their academic achievement during the fall 2020 semester.

DEAN’S SCHOLARS

Dean's Scholars, who finished the fall 2020 semester with a perfect 4.0 GPA, include:

Joe Dudley of Colbert

Laurie Nalley of Danielsville

Amber Drake of Colbert

Kortnie Phillips of Royston

Amelia Lacey of Nicholson

Naomi Cowart of Ila

Hannah Bordon of Colbert

Benjamin Andrews of Hull

Toi Watson of Comer

Csherri Ritter of Colbert

Abigail Seagraves of Commerce

DEAN’S LIST

Dean's List students, who finished the fall 2020 semester with a 3.50 to 3.99 GPA, include:

Rebecca Klimek of Nicholson

Olivia Rice of Royston

Taylor Coile of Comer

