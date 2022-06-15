Piedmont University recently recognized more than 200 students who were named as Dean’s Scholars and to the Dean’s List for the spring 2022 semester.
DEAN’S SCHOLAR
The following local students achieved the Dean's Scholar designation for earning a 4.0 GPA during the 2022 spring semester:
•Abigail Spencer of Commerce
•Taylor Coile of Comer
•Gary Harrison of Royston
•Ashley Berryman of Hull
•Elizabeth Norris of Colbert
•Morgan Williams of Colbert
•Gladys Lampe of Danielsville
•Eliana Burkhalter of Danielsville
DEAN’S LIST
Those named to the Dean's List for earning a 3.50-3.99 GPA for the spring 2022 semester included:
•Haley Ayers of Royston
•Kyyah Simon of Commerce
•Toi Watson of Comer
•Jessie Gillespie of Hull
•Emily Oldham of Colbert
•Abigail Seagraves of Commerce
•Destin Croya of Comer
•MacKenzie Bratton of Commerce
•Mikira Jennings of Hull
•Coralie Hardman of Danielsville
•Jackson Mason of Colbert
•Taylor Andrews of Royston
