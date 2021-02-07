The Madison County School System will hold registration for upcoming Pre-K students and kindergarten students in early March.
PRE-K REGISTRATION
Pre-K registration will be held Tuesday, March 9 and Wednesday, March 10 by appointment only at the Madison County Board of Education Office at 800 Madison Street in Danielsville. Appointments can be made by calling the Early Learning Center at 706-795-5611.
Georgia’s Pre-K program is a lottery-funded educational program designed to help prepare children for Kindergarten. The Early Learning Center has six lottery-funded Pre-K classrooms, with 22 students in each class. Pre-K slots are awarded through a lottery drawing. Applications must be complete and meet documentation requirements to be entered into the drawing. Children must be 4 years old before Sept. 1, 2021 to be eligible for the drawing. Parents or legal guardians can register their child for the Pre-K program. Children are not required to attend.
The following documentation is required to register your child: a copy of child’s birth certificate, copy of child’s Social Security car, proof of residency in Madison County in enrolling parent/guardian’s name (mortgage or lease agreement, current power bill, water bill, land line phone bill — should show the service address as the address of residency), picture identification (ID) of parent /guardian (such as a driver’ s license, copy of custody papers if the parent/guardian is not the custodial parent listed on the birth certificate and Screening Form 3300 and Immunization Form 3231 (required by Sept. 1, 2021).
Those needing additional information can contact Michele Barrett at the ELC at 706-795-5611.
KINDERGARTEN REGISTRATION
Kindergarten registration will be held Thursday, March 11 and Friday, March 12 by appointment only.
“Each of the five elementary schools in the district is home to a kindergarten program,” organizers said. “Parents are asked to register their child at the school in the district where their home is located. For additional information, please contact the school. Parents can call the school starting Monday, Feb. 15 to schedule a registration appointment for their child. Your child must accompany you to the kindergarten screening/registration.”
School numbers are as follows: Colbert Elementary, 706-788-2341; Comer Elementary, 706-783-2797; Danielsville Elementary, 706-795-2181; Hull-Sanford Elementary, 706-353-7888; and Ila Elementary, 706-789-3445.
The following documentation is required to register your child: a copy of child’s birth certificate, copy of child’s Social Security car, proof of residency in Madison County in enrolling parent/guardian’s name (mortgage or lease agreement, current power bill, water bill, land line phone bill — should show the service address as the address of residency), picture identification (ID) of parent /guardian (such as a driver’ s license, copy of custody papers if the parent/guardian is not the custodial parent listed on the birth certificate and Screening Form 3300 and Immunization Form 3231. This form MUST indicate at the top that it is for “school.”
SAFETY PROTOCOLS
“The safety of students, parents, and staff is our highest priority,” school staff members said. “We ask that you please review and follow the guidelines below when attending registration.”
•Registration is by appointment only.
•Limit attendance to one adult.
•Masks are required during registration.
•Social distancing (more than 6 feet apart) will be practiced when possible.
•Do not attend registration if you are feeling ill, have Covid-19 symptoms, have tested positive for Covid-19, or have been in close contact with a person with Covid-19 within the last 14 days. If you are unable to keep your appointment due to Covid-related circumstances, call the school for additional assistance.
For a complete list of enhanced safety protocols, visit: www.madison.k12.ga.us.
