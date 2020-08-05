Annabeth Dora Pruett of Colbert, was among 24 graduates awarded a master of science degree in physician assistant studies from PCOM Georgia. The ceremony was held as an online event on the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine Georgia Facebook page Wednesday, July 29, 2020.
Pruett is the daughter of Daniel and Keribeth Pruett of Colbert. She earned a bachelor of science degree in health science, pre-PA in 2016 and a master of business administration degree from Lee University, Cleveland, Tennessee, in 2018.
