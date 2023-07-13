Raegan Reinking of Hull was named to the spring 2023 dean’s list at the University of Findlay.
To earn to dean’s list recognition, a student must attain a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale. Located in Findlay, Ohio, the University of Findlay is known not only for science, health professions, animal science and equestrian studies programs, but also for cultivating the next generation of business leaders, educators and global citizens through a dedication to experiential learning, both in and outside of the classroom. Established in 1882 through a joint partnership between the Churches of God, General Counsel and the City of Findlay, the University of Findlay has more than 80 majors leading to baccalaureate degrees and offers 11 master’s degrees, and five doctoral degrees. More than 3,500 students are enrolled at Findlay, and the University is nationally recognized by U.S. News and World Report and the Princeton Review.
