Pictured (L-R) are Madison County Middle School Principal Georgie Bullock, Bi Sha (Say’s father), Superintendent Michael Williams, Phillips Maxey, REACH coordinator Renee McCannon and (seated L-R) Marry Say and Tyler Maxey. (Not pictured is CJ Kinsey, who was unable to attend.) These students will be part of the 2026 graduating class.

The eighth-annual REACH (Realizing Educational Achievement Can Happen) scholarship ceremony for rising ninth graders was held Monday night in Madison County Middle School’s media center.

There were three REACH scholars nominated this year; Marry Say, Tyler Maxey and CJ Kinsey. Each student was paired with a mentor from the Madison County Mentor Program, which sponsored the event. Say’s mentor will be Yolanda Smith, Maxey’s mentor will be O’Bryan Moore (who is new to the mentor program) and Kinsey will have two mentors, long time mentors Wayne and Carol Douglas.

