The eighth-annual REACH (Realizing Educational Achievement Can Happen) scholarship ceremony for rising ninth graders was held Monday night in Madison County Middle School’s media center.
There were three REACH scholars nominated this year; Marry Say, Tyler Maxey and CJ Kinsey. Each student was paired with a mentor from the Madison County Mentor Program, which sponsored the event. Say’s mentor will be Yolanda Smith, Maxey’s mentor will be O’Bryan Moore (who is new to the mentor program) and Kinsey will have two mentors, long time mentors Wayne and Carol Douglas.
