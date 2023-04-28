A “Red Raider” “glow-with-the-flow” block party — a resource fair for high schoolers — was held Friday, April 21 in the MCHS freshman gym in Danielsville. There was dancing, free food and giveaways, with students able to learn about a variety of professions and organizations.
The event was hosted by the Madison Area Resource Team (M.A.R.T.) and sponsored by Amerigroup RealSolutions, The Council on Alcohol and Drugs, DBHDD, HireSmart Cares and MedLink.
Giveaways included Airpods, Playstation 5, Nintendo Switch, Giftcards and more.
Organizations at the event included the Madison County School System, M.A.R.T., Madison County Chamber of Commerce, the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Madison County 4-H, the Council on Alcohol and Drugs, HireSmart Cares, the Future Business Leaders Association, Project Safe, Teen Matters, the Madison County Health Department, the Northeast Georgia Health District, Amerigroup RealSolutions, the Madison County Library, Harmony House, Habitat for Humanity, The Perch in Comer, Caresource, Medlink, Advantage Behavioral Health Systems, Cornerstone Church and Madison County EMS.
