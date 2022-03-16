Jackson Electric Membership Corporation selected Ansley Robinson, a junior at Madison County High School as a delegate for the 2022 Washington Youth Tour, scheduled June 16-23.
“Our delegates represent the values of Jackson EMC with their commitment to community service, high standards of integrity, and a spirit of cooperation,” said Chip Jakins, Jackson EMC President/CEO.
Robinson is the daughter of Heather and Jared Robinson of Hull. She plays volleyball at Madison County High School, and was named most valuable defensive player. She is a member of the National Honor Society, plays flute in the wind ensemble, and leads lessons for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. Robinson is a volunteer with Extra Special People and plans a career as an attorney.
High school counselors and teachers in the Jackson EMC service area were invited to nominate students for the competition, and students also could apply directly. Four delegates were selected based on academics, community service, oral and written communications skills, letters of recommendation and a personal interview.
The other three Jackson EMC delegates selected were David Boers, junior at Gwinnett Online Campus High School; Isaac Miller, junior at East Jackson Comprehensive High School; and Jillian Vacha, sophomore at North Gwinnett High School.
Since 1965, the Washington Youth Tour has given more than 3,300 Georgia students and more than 53,000 students nationwide the opportunity to participate in this leadership and team-building experience. For more information on the Washington Youth Tour, go to jacksonemc.com/wyt.
Jackson Electric Membership Corporation, the largest electric cooperative in Georgia and one of the largest in the nation, is headquartered 50 miles northeast of Atlanta in Jefferson. The cooperative serves more than 246,000 meters on 14,000 miles of energized wire. For more information, visit jacksonemc.com.
