The Rotary Club of Madison County funded six scholarships this year.
Some were funded, or partially funded by individual Rotarians, and others were funded through the scholarship budget line item.
These students had breakfast and told the club about their plans for future education. “Though these young people have proven their dedication to learning and hard work, being at the Rotary meeting by 6:45 in the morning to deliver the program on a day they could sleep late, might possibly be one of the things that proved their dedication and sense of responsibility,” said Rotary leaders. “These young people are just a good representation of the scholarship of Madison County High School seniors.”
