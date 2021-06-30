Vivian Russum of Hull was named to the President’s List and Emily McDonald of Comer was named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College (ABAC).
President’s List recognition requires a perfect 4.0 grade point average with a minimum of 12 hours of academic work and Dean’s List recognition requires 3.5 GPA or better over at least 12 hours.
