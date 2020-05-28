Vivian Russum of Hull was named to the President’s List at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College for the spring semester.
The President’s Honor List is the highest academic honor possible for ABAC students. ABAC President David Bridges said each student on the list attained an “A” in every subject, resulting in a perfect 4.0 grade point average. The students had to carry a minimum of 12 hours of academic work.
