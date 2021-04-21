Sam Chicas has just completed and received his Weld Ready Certificate for the Foothills 10-week WeldReady Course.
While this is an excellent achievement all by itself, it is especially notable because two weeks into the program, Sam was rushed to the emergency room with Bell’s Palsy. He was told by his doctors to stay home at least a week or more to rest and recover before going back to work or school. This would be a deterrent for a lot of folks, but not Sam. Sam communicated with his instructors from Workforce Innovators of America and was thrilled and grateful when they said they would work with him to catch up on the work he missed.
He cannot say enough about his instructors — he respects them for making learning fun but also tangible and relevant. He stated that he now has a network of people and friends because of this program, a group of individuals who will assist him with next steps towards a career.
Sam’s childhood dream of becoming a welder was validated by his You Science assessment. This dream seemed unattainable to Sam. He always thought that it would be too expensive for him and his family to afford and that it would take a really long time to achieve. The Foothills WeldReady Course came through right after Sam had finished his Career Development course — perfect timing! He was undecided about the welding opportunity at first; it was a long way from home, and it was 10 weeks long. He finally decided to “jump the gun” and go for it because he felt he might not have another chance.
Sam Chicas made the decision to switch from day school to Foothills for multiple reasons. Most importantly, he wanted to have the time to work to help his family out, but he was also drawn to the flexibility of working on his own schedule, one class at a time to get through high school.
With the WeldReady Certificate behind him, he is looking to the future. He wants to finish his last three credits at Foothills and work towards an associate’s degree in welding at Athens Technical College to satisfy his high school Option B diploma requirements. He then plans to apply at Caterpillar to work and learn, and then branch out into fabrications. He eventually hopes to work on commercial buildings and is interested in engineering and excited about his future prospects.
Sam has said that Foothills has helped in more ways than words can describe. He is grateful for the schedule, the flexibility and help in “figuring out who I am and what I really wanted to do.” He feels that the Foothills staff have helped to get him this far, and he is thankful for the opportunities that have come his way. He has the inspiration and motivation to move forward.
