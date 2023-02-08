Jubilee Say of Comer was recognized for making the Dean’s List in the fall 2022 semester at Georgia State University. To be eligible for the Dean's List, degree-seeking students must have earned a GPA of at least 3.5 for a minimum of nine semester hours of academic credit taken at Georgia State during the fall or spring term with no incompletes for the semester.
Latest Madison News
- Kel-Mac Saddle Club donates $6,500
- Say named to Dean’s List at Georgia State
- Red Raiders finish regular season on 15-game win streak
- Madison Co. Republican Party to meet Feb. 16
- Georgia Foundation for Agriculture offers $70,000 in ag scholarships
- Industrial authority to meet Feb. 15
- POWELL: Some hot topics this legislative session
- Foothills receives $239,859 Mental Health Awareness Training Grant
Most Popular
Articles
- Three charged after domestic dispute
- The home stretch: County comp plan nears completion
- Jones resigns as MCHS drama teacher
- BOC holds hearing on noise ordinance
- LETTER: Theater program showed strength amid adversity
- Woman reports being run off the road in Comer
- SMITH: Let’s help students meet their full potential, fancy degrees or not
- Madison County students recognized at Kennesaw State
- Man faces multiple charges after chase on motorcycle
- SNELLING: Riding with ‘JoeDaddy’
Images
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.