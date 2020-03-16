High School seniors in Madison County planning to enroll in college or a technical school after graduation have a new $1,000 merit scholarship available to them. The deadline for entries is March 31.
The Madison County Democrats are sponsoring the scholarship in an effort to inspire local teens to engage in meaningful community discourse and debate. There is a second scholarship of $500. High school seniors, including those who are home schooled, can enter the competition by writing an essay, a piece of short fiction, or a pod cast. A jury of local county leaders will judge the entries.
“We want our young people to take a deep look at the democratic process and address the question, ‘How can equality, diversity, and inclusion thrive in Madison County?” said Madison County Democratic Committee Chairman Clyde Verhine. “This scholarship is meant to encourage thoughtful analysis and respectful dialog.”
Organizers said the scholarship is offered in a non-partisan spirit; all students are invited to participate.
The scholarship was conceived by the Community Affirmation Subcommittee of the Madison County Democrats, which is committed to promoting educational endeavors.
For more information and to enter the merit scholarship competition, go to the Madison County Democrats website: mcgademocrats.wixsite.com/mcdp
