The Madison County School System Central Office at 800 Madison Street in Danielsville has announced its hours for July and early August:
•July 11, 8 a.m. to noon.
•July 14, noon to 4 p.m.
•July 18-21, 8 a.m. to noon, 1 to 4 p.m.
•July 25-28, 8 a.m. to noon, 1 to 7 p.m.
•July 29, 1 to 4 p.m.
•Aug. 1 (first day of school) through Aug. 5, 8 a.m. to noon, 1 to 4 p.m.
•Aug. 8, 10, 12: a.m. to noon
•Aug. 9, 11: noon to 4 p.m.
School officials advise parents and guardians to print and complete registration documents before you come. Documents can be printed from the school website at madison.k12.ga.us. A packet of registration documents is also available at the central registration office. Parents should bring all qualifying documents with them and arrive a minimum of 30 minutes before closing times. For more information, call 706-795-2191, Ext 1409.
