Madison County School District has announced open registration for its lottery-funded Pre-K classes for the upcoming school year.
Parents or legal guardians can register their child for the Pre-K program. Electronic applications are available online at www.madison.k12.ga.us, or paper copies of the registration packet are available for pick up outside of the main entrance of the Board of Education.
Applications must be returned by May 8 to be entered into the drawing.
Pre-K slots are awarded through a lottery drawing, so all applications received by the deadline will be entered into the drawing.
Completed registration packets can be submitted through email, fax, or U.S. mail, or in person:
•Email: mbarrett@madison.k12.ga.us
•Fax: (706) 795-0127
•Mail: Madison County Early Learning Center, PO Box 37, 800 Madison Street, Danielsville, GA 30633
•Face to face
•Completed packets can also be dropped off curbside at the main BOE entrance on Thursday, May 7 from noon to 5:30 p.m.
The following documentation is needed in order to register your child(ren) for Pre-K and should be submitted with the registration packet:
•Copy of child’s birth certificate
•Copy of child’s social security card
•Proof of residency in Madison County in the enrolling parent/guardian's name (mortgage or lease agreement, current power bill, water bill, land line phone bill - should show the service address as the address of residency)
•Copy of picture identification (ID) of parent /guardian (such as a driver’s license)
•Copy of custody papers if the parent/guardian is not the custodial parent listed on the birth certificate
•Screening Form 3300 and Immunization Form 3231
