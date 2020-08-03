Madison County Mentor Program Director Shirley Aaron said this week that if a mentor feels comfortable going to the school to visit with their mentor, they should limit those face-to-face contacts with the student mentee to no more than once per month. These are the guidelines as of July 28 and Aaron noted that everything is subject to change.
The school system has asked that no visits be made to the school buildings until after Labor Day (Sept. 7).
“In order to reach the two hours per month mentoring goal, mentors may want to contact students by texts, calls, emails, mail, Facetime, etc.,” Aaron said. “Students do have devices at home that can be used for virtual mentoring.”
School visits must include a mask, temperature check upon entering the building and mentors are asked not to go into any classroom due to safety requirements.
Some students will be attending school through virtual learning; some will be back in the regular classroom. If a mentor does not have contact information for the student mentee in order to ask which choice for school was made or to communicate with them for mentoring, contact Aaron at 706-338-3689 or email her at saaron@madison.k12.ga.us.
