The Madison County Board of Education held a called meeting Aug. 4 to approve some additional personnel recommendations.
These included:
•Colbert – Hannah Borden was hired in a new parapro position and Brooke Swaim was hired as a parapro to replace K. Wilson. Tracie Brunson was approved for additional duties for the afterschool program.
•Comer – Kaylan Marlowe was approved as a long term sub for teacher A. Smith.
•Danielsville – Linda Herring was hired as a special ed teacher to replace K. Fortson and Roxie Watson was hired replace parapro A. Workman.
•Ila – Meredith Reece was hired for a new parapro position.
•MCMS – Kathryn Taylor was hired to replace parapro C. Dyer.
•Transportation – Sondra Fountain was hired to replace full-time bus driver J. McClure and Thomas Walls was moved from substitute to full-time driver.
•FYI – Afterschool workers Lydia Carr and Courtney Weldon resigned from Ila Elementary, parapro Yuri Flores-Aguilar resigned from Hull-Sanford Elementary, parapro Chelsea Long resigned from Comer Elementary, teacher Scott Wilkins resigned from the high school and psychologist Laureen Kurtze resigned from the central office.
•Michael Perdue was hired as a 49-percent employee at the high school.
