Because of health concerns due to Covid19, Madison County Schools has implemented the following registration procedures.
To ensure the safety of our staff and those registering, only one family member (parent/guardian) will be allowed at any registration appointments.
Enrollment packets can be printed from the school system website or are available outside the board office for pickup. Parents/guardians can drop off the completed packet in the locked drop box provided. The school system will also accept faxed, emailed or mailed enrollment packets. Electronic packets are preferred.
Email centralreg@madison.k12.ga.us or fax 706-795-5002 or call 706-795-2191 x1409 or x1410.
Central registration will take the submitted packets and then call parents for any missing documents within five working days of the packet drop off. Digital enrollment can continue indefinitely.
All of these documents are required to register. Do not submit a packet that does not have all the listed documents.
Documents required to register include:
•Student birth certificate: The birth certificate must show parents' names (long form). Copy is okay
•Student's Social Security Card (copy is okay) or signed waiver - in enrollment packet
•Student's Georgia Immunization Record
•Parent/Guardian Driver's License (copy is okay)
•Proof of Madison County residency in name of parent or guardian: Ex. power bill, lease, water bill, mortgage statement, dated within the last 30 days
•Any applicable legal documents
Only notarized residence affidavits will be accepted.
Schools will notify parents that the student is enrolled by phone or email.
“In the event we cannot resolve registration issues electronically, we will schedule a meeting outside under the awning,” school officials said. “Only one person (a parent or guardian) will be allowed to meet.”
The last day to enroll and ride the bus on the first day of school would be moved back to July 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.