Spencer Davis of Danielsville was named to the President's List at Jacksonville State University for the spring 2020 semester. To be named to the President's List, a student must earn a perfect 4.0 GPA while attending full-time.
Latest Madison News
- School system announces registration procedures
- I want to be a nurse and help in the refugee camp where I lived
- LETTER: EPD should enforce standards as if their children lived in emission zone
- LETTER: County taxpayers came out on the losing end of GRP deal
- Chamber project generates $4,000 in scholarships for the Class of 2020
- Two Dollar General employees charged with shoplifting
- AR-15 reported stolen on Hwy. 106
- Senior center to reopen July 13
Most Popular
Articles
- Fortson, Waggoner pass away Tuesday
- Deputies pull two teens from burning Jeep following crash
- BOC plans to buy old funeral home for courtroom, office space
- City leaders not pleased with BOC bond action
- Investigation of illegally dumped dogs’ bodies leads to discovery of still
- County voters have their say
- Two school mentors see their mentees from kindergarten through graduation
- St. Mary’s resuming regular services
- Comer man faces family violence charge
- Colbert announces cancellation of July 4 parade
Images
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.