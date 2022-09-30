Georgia School Superintendent Richard Woods visited Danielsville Elementary School fourth graders Tuesday morning. He talked about the U.S. Constitution and passed out signed copies of the Constitution to fourth graders and staff. Woods was presented with a birdhouse made by the fourth graders.
