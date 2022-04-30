Breanna Elise Strickland, a 2019 Madison County honor graduate from Colbert, will graduate with honors May 13, 2022 from Augusta University with a bachelors of Science degree in kinesiology. She will attend the University of St. Augustine for health sciences in the fall to pursue her Masters and Doctorate degrees in occupational therapy.
