Breanna Elise Strickland, a 2019 Madison County honor graduate from Colbert, will graduate with honors May 13, 2022 from Augusta University with a bachelors of Science degree in kinesiology. She will attend the University of St. Augustine for health sciences in the fall to pursue her Masters and Doctorate degrees in occupational therapy.

