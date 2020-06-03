Shannon Stricklett, daughter of Tandi Dinkle of Danielsville and granddaughter of Mark and Sharon Stricklett, Danielsville, recently graduated from the University of Georgia with a Bachelor of Social Work Degree.
Stricklett has been accepted to the University of Georgia Master of Social Work program and begins her MSW program in June. She is a graduate of Madison County High School.
