Thirty-eight students and staff recently attended a presentation about Dual Enrollment and Option B opportunities through Foothills.
Michael Kulp, Foothills Regional Dual Enrollment/Option B Coordinator and Michelle Petee, Athens Tech Career Academy Coordinator and High School Relations Specialist, informed students about opportunities and answered their questions. Ms. Petee gave out Athens Tech T-shirts and other fun Athens Tech merchandise.
“We will be more than happy to set up a meeting with students and family members to further explain the process as well as helping guide our students and families through it,” school leaders said. “After the meeting, we all enjoyed delicious chicken nachos prepared by our Culinary Arts Cohort students. We currently have two cohorts on site — WeldReady and the Culinary Arts, both offering certifications to participating students. We are so proud of these students and all of our students attending Foothills.”
