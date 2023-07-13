Kennesaw State has named more than 7,100 students to the university’s dean’s list, in recognition of academic achievement during the spring 2023 semester. Undergraduate students enrolled in at least nine credit hours and with a term grade point average of at least 3.5 were named to the list.
Area students named to the dean’s list include:
• Roma Ellenberg of Winterville, majoring in elementary education
• Tamera Johnson of Winterville, majoring in elementary education
• Christopher Lopez of Athens, majoring in management
• Karl Fulbright of Hull, majoring in manufacturing operations
• Blake Martin of Royston, majoring in nursing-interest
• Rebecca Ruscitti of Hull, majoring in psychology
• Justin Lanier of Danielsville, majoring in media and entertainment-interest
• Payden Moore of Colbert, majoring in criminal justice
