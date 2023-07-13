Kennesaw State University has named nearly 5,400 students to the president’s list in recognition of their academic excellence for the Spring 2023 semester. To achieve this honor, each undergraduate student must have completed at least nine semester hours with a term grade point average of 4.0.
Area students named to the President’s List include:
• Nathaniel Ledford of Danielsville, majoring in management
• Rachel Uhrinek of Hull, majoring in management-interest
• Courtney Faulkner of Colbert, majoring in computer science
• Joshua Kimbel of Colbert, majoring in information technology
• Johnathon Autry of Colbert, majoring in computer game design and development
• Austin Crowe of Danielsville, majoring in industrial engineering technology
• Kelijah Evans of Hull, majoring in integrated health science
• Rachel Fortmann of Royston, majoring in public health education – interest
• Robert Doker of Winterville, majoring in biology
• Janessa Palmer of Athens, majoring in psychology
• Brianna Whatley of Winterville, majoring in psychology
• Kameria Allen of Royston, majoring in criminal justice
