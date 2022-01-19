Local students were recognized Southern New Hampshire University for academic performance in the fall semester.
Those named to the President’s List for a minimum grade-point average of 3.7 included:
•Talitha Degraff of Athens
•Heather Baddeley of Winterville
•Kaitlyn Kelley of Colbert
•Anna Sutherland of Commerce
•Teri Drake-Floyd of Nicholson
•William Occhipinti of Colbert
Those named to the Dean’s List for a minimum grade-point average of 3.5 included:
•Russell Mccune of Hull
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.