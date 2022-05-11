Madison County students recently showed their artistic abilities with ag-related themes.
The Madison County Farm Bureau Women’s Committee conducted a poster contest, where third through fifth grade students designed a poster with the theme “Georgia Grown.”
The county winners were Verona Myers, Danielsville Elementary School, first place; Parker Ambrose, Ila Elementary School, second place; Braxton Bunn, Ila Elementary School, third place. Verona Myers was also named the third place winner for the Georgia Farm Bureau Second District.
The Farm Bureau Women’s Committee also conducted a coloring contest in which kindergarten through second grade Madison County school students colored farm-themed pictures.
The county winners were Evelyn Reyes, Hull Sanford Elementary School; Madyson Wright, Colbert Elementary School; and Tanner Greene, Hull Sanford Elementary School, third place. Reyes was also named the first-place winner for Georgia Farm Bureau’s Second District.
