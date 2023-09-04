A total of 77 students completed the requirements for graduation from Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College at the end of the 2023 summer semester.
During the summer term, over 2,400 students pursued four-year degrees at ABAC in biology, nursing, agribusiness, agriculture, agricultural communication, agricultural education, business, environmental horticulture, history and government, natural resource management, rural community development and writing and communication as well as ABAC’s two newest majors – agricultural technology management and criminal justice.
