Christa Sutton of Athens recently graduated with her doctorate degree from the University of Georgia School of Pharmacy.
Sutton graduated summa cum laude. To earn summa cum laude honors, students must achieve at least a 3.9 grade point average.
Sutton’s parents, Greg and Sherri Sutton, live in Dalton. Her paternal grandparents, Harold and Sarah Sutton, live in Dalton and her maternal grandparents, Billy and Elaine Culbertson, live in Madison County.
