Andrew Taylor of Carlton was one of 149 rising senior cadets at the University of North Georgia to complete the Army’s Advanced Camp at Fort Knox, Kentucky, this summer.
This training allowed Cadet Command to assess their proficiency as future officers. Camp is required for all cadets who seek a military officer commission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.