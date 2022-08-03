Madison County teachers and staff filled the high school gym Friday morning for the school system’s annual convocation ceremony, where several employees were recognized for their work over the years.
“A great organization has great people,” said Superintendent Michael Williams. “Madison County has great people!”
Williams called employees to the podium to receive their plaques as their county co-workers applauded.
April Pass, a second grade teacher at Comer Elementary School, was named the systemwide “Teacher of the Year.”
Missy Andrews, Ila Elementary School principal, was named the system’s “Administrator of the Year.” Samantha Foster, a special ed paraprofessional at Colbert Elementary School, was named the system’s “Support Person of the Year.” The Madison County bus driver of the year is Chuck Floyd.
“Teachers of the Year” at each school included Joley Dixon, Early Learning Center; April Pass, Comer Elementary School; Angie Ruff, Colbert Elementary; Kim Hunt, Danielsville Elementary; Melissa May, Hull-Sanford Elementary; Amber Brown, Ila Elementary; Joan Fouche, Madison County Middle School; and Lynn Booth, Madison County High School.
“Support Staff of the Year” at each school included Courtney Seagraves, ELC; Christa Ramsey, Comer Elementary; Samantha Foster, Colbert Elementary; Anja Cleveland, Danielsville Elementary; Kim Johnson, Hull-Sanford Elementary; Alaina Shiver, Ila Elementary; Brandi Willoughby, Madison County Middle School; and Autumn McElroy, Madison County High School.
Teachers honored for over 30 years of service included Kim Bartlett, media specialist at Danielsville Elementary School; Melanie Ingram, support teacher at Comer Elementary School; Christa Pearson, kindergarten teacher, Ila Elementary School; Bonnie Patrick, 35 years, bus driver for Danielsville Elementary School.
Williams noted that Madison County is the largest employer in the county with 754 employees, including 444 certified and 310 classified. There are 70 new employees hired this school year. The system has 63 bus routes that cover 3,404 miles per day. The new transportation facility is almost complete. The school nutrition workers served over one million meals last year, including an average of 2,106 breakfasts and 3,474 lunches per day.
Williams noted that the graduation rate 19 years ago was 49 percent, but now the rate is consistently over 90 percent. He pointed out that Madison County schools are ranked 10th in the state according to Niche.com.
He said the schools continue to expand the courses offered to students.
“We continue to offer numerous AP courses, fine Arts course and CTAE courses,” said the superintendent. “We have expanded our middle school courses as well, offering more physical science courses, more accelerated math classes, and health occupations to eighth graders. This year the middle school will offer a drama class for connections.”
Williams thanked Madison County employees for their work.
“Through the challenges of the pandemic our students, with the guidance of our teachers, continue to perform at high levels,” said the superintendent. “I am so proud of you and what our students accomplished. Teachers your tireless efforts do make a difference. We will look to continue to improve in every area.”
Madison County employees also heard an inspirational speech from Dr. Curtis Jones, a nationally recognized educational leader with more than forty-five (45) years of public service, who was recognized as the 2019 “National Superintendent of the Year.” Jones spoke of leadership and the importance of teachers in shaping the lives of youth in a positive way.
