Countywide 'Teacher of the Year'

April Pass, a second grade teacher at Comer Elementary School, is congratulated by her family after being named the Madison County systemwide 2022-23 “Teacher of the Year” at Friday’s convocation ceremony in the high school gym.

Madison County teachers and staff filled the high school gym Friday morning for the school system’s annual convocation ceremony, where several employees were recognized for their work over the years.

“A great organization has great people,” said Superintendent Michael Williams. “Madison County has great people!”

