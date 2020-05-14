Three Madison County students received awards from the University of North Georgia for their accomplishments in the classroom for 2019-2020.
Those honored included:
•Sydney Graham of Comer, “Outstanding Student in English.”
•Savannah Strozier, Danielsville, “Outstanding Psychological Science Student” and “Outstanding Student in Psychological Sciences.”
•Samantha Wolf, Hull, “Outstanding Chemistry Student.”
