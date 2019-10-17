Three Madison County residents were among the summer graduating class at Valdosta State:
•Clayton Berrang of Colbert earned the Bachelor of Science in Exercise Physiology.
•Amy Elrod of Colbert earned the Master of Education in Elementary Education.
•Tonderleir Thornton of Colbert earned the Master of Library and Information Science.
